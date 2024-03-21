Hot air balloon crashes on Highway 63 in Rochester

Mar. 21—ROCHESTER — A hot air balloon hit power lines along U.S. Highway 63 South between 40th Street Southeast and 48th Street Southeast in Rochester on Wednesday evening, March 20, 2024.

The Rochester Police Department and Rochester Fire Department said the hot air balloon was "drifting" to the southeast as crews approached the crash around 7 p.m. Wednesday. The hot air balloon was sparking while it was hanging from the power lines. A 100-foot by 100-foot area in the western ditch of the highway caught fire following the crash of the balloon basket, according to a statement from RFD.

"Preliminary information indicates the balloon was trying to land in a field when a gust of wind pushed it into a power line. The basket became disconnected from the balloon and fell approximately 20-30 feet to the ground," RPD said in a statement.

RFD Capt. Chad Kuhlman said "everyone is miraculously OK," according to an interview with KIMT News 3.

"I've never seen anything like it," Kuhlman said.

According to Amanda Grayson with RPD, three people were in the balloon. Two people had "very minor" injuries.

"We could see plumes of smoke coming down 40th Street easily," Kuhlman said.

The balloon basket was damaged in the fall, according to RFD. The top portion of the balloon floated into the air after it struck the power lines.

The Minnesota State Patrol, Mayo Clinic Ambulance and Rochester Public Utilities also responded to the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

Watch the video from a MnDOT traffic camera: