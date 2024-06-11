Hot afternoon, a few afternoon showers and storms on the way

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking a hot afternoon with showers and storms on the way.

First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh says the morning commute will be dry with temperatures in the 70s. Highs will reach the lower to mid-90s.

Bedenbaugh also says a few showers and storms will develop late in the afternoon near or after 4 p.m. on either side of I-10 and areas south.

Afternoon showers are also possible tomorrow with highs back to near 90 degrees. The rain will also cause the humidity to be up tomorrow.

The heaviest rainfall totals over the next few days will be south of I-10, especially in Central and South Florida.

There are currently no areas of concern in the tropics, but Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to keep an eye on it.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and will bring you updates throughout the day.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Partly cloudy and hot. A few late afternoon showers/storms. HIGH: 94

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lingering shower. LOW: 72

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, humid. A few afternoon showers/storms. High 90/Low 72

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few showers and storms. High 89/Low 73

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated shower/storm. High 91/Low 73

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and hot, isolated afternoon showers/storms. High 94/Low 72

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon showers/storms. High 89/Low 73

MONDAY: Partly sunny, a few showers. High 90/Low 74

