Hosting a garage sale? Wisconsin officers warn of checking cash after counterfeit $100 bills found

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – With warmer weather finally upon us in Wisconsin, it is officially garage sale season; prompting local authorities to remind residents to be vigilant in checking for counterfeit cash.

It’s easy to spot the differences between US currency and Monopoly money, however, some counterfeit bills can be extremely hard to differentiate at a quick glance.

Two police departments in western Wisconsin recently posted about incidents where a counterfeit $100 bill was used to buy items at two different garage sales, one in Chippewa Falls, and the other in Eau Claire.

The images of the $100 bills show just how easy it may be to be fooled right in your own yard.

“Please be careful and examine larger bills if you are having a sale,” read the Eau Claire PD’s post. “The ECPD took a report of a counterfeit $100 bill being passed at a garage sale this week. The suspect purchased an item of small value and paid with the hundred dollar bill, which was later found to be fake.”

It was noted that the suspect in the incident in Chippewa Falls was identified.

