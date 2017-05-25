When hostility to media becomes assault

Lots of politicians aren’t happy to see reporters. From the point of view of elected officials, the press comes at them from all angles, always wanting answers. It’s tough to free yourself. It’s like they’re a swarm of ants.

Lots of politicians have demeaned reporters for partisan purposes over the years. It’s been almost five decades since Vice President Spiro Agnew roused GOP voters by calling the media “nattering nabobs of negativism” (words penned, perhaps ironically, by future New York Times columnist William Safire).

But as US politics becomes increasingly polarized and partisan a heightened tone of hostility may be seeping into the relationship between reporters and the politicians they cover.

On Wednesday Greg Gianforte, a Republican candidate for Congress in Montana, physically assaulted a reporter asking a question about health care.

Last week, Federal Communications Commission security pinned a reporter against a wall after he tried to question FCC commissioners. And earlier this month, West Virginia police arrested a veteran reporter for trying to question Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price in the state capitol.

President Trump’s depiction of the mainstream media as lying, grasping, and a failure – and a large number of Americans who agree – may have shaped the environment in which these events occurred.

The bottom line: This rolling ball of conflict doesn’t help either side. The press, in particular, is vulnerable to further erosion of its position. Technology long ago cracked open the old mainstream media’s ability to define what is and isn’t news. Now Mr. Trump’s tweets and the insidious rise of fake news are going after what’s left of mainstream media credibility.

“I don’t look for the situation to improve anytime soon,” says Jeff McCall, professor of media studies at DePauw University in Greencastle, Ind., via email. “The press needs to step up its professional behavior and societal leaders must be more open to public scrutiny. There’s little evidence now that either of those things are ready to happen.”

It’s the Gianforte incident in Montana that suddenly inserted this subject into American’s social media news feeds. Gianforte, the GOP candidate for an open House seat in Montana and former wrestler, grabbed a reporter for the British newspaper the Guardian around the throat and body-slammed him to the ground. His anger was apparently sparked by a question about the new Congressional Budget Office analysis of the cost and coverage of the Republican health-care bill. According to an audiotape and three eyewitnesses from Fox News, the candidate reacted violently only a few seconds into the conversation.

Mr. Gianforte’s office initially blamed the reporter, Ben Jacobs, citing “aggressive behavior from this liberal journalist.” The campaign's version of events is not borne out by the tape of the encounter.

Gianforte has not apologized for the alleged attack, which has upended an election that ends with voting today. Local authorities charged him with misdemeanor assault.

Tension between candidates and reporters is natural, note media experts. Campaigns are tiring and emotional. Journalists push tough issues, such as the GOP effort to repeal Obamacare, which candidates and their staffs may view as things they would particularly like to avoid.

That said it’s not natural for a candidate to snap and turn an encounter into a wrestling match. It may have been only a flawed personal decision. But it also may have been a flawed personal decision made in a larger cultural context, says Paul Levinson, professor of communications and media at Fordham University in New York.

“There’s no doubt that the contempt and hostility expressed by Donald Trump towards the press, both in the campaign and continuing in his presidency, has created a climate in which unstable politicians who can’t control their violent impulses, like Greg Gianforte in Montana, act out their violence and physically attack reporters,” says Professor Levinson.

A QUESTION, THEN AN ARREST

The physical restraint of an inquiring reporter at the FCC and the arrest of a journalist questioning HHS Secretary Price in West Virginia weren’t as violent, but in some ways were just as troubling, say other media analysts. The reporter in the FCC incident, John Donnelly of CQ Roll Call, is a respected Washington veteran. He was shadowed by guards as he walked the FCC halls, as he is allowed to do. When he approached a commissioner for an inquiry, guards backed into him and pinned him against the wall.