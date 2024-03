A man is arrested by the DSI, a special unit of the Dutch police, outside a cafe in Ede. Several people were taken hostage in a cafe in the Dutch city of Ede near Utrecht on Saturday. Remko De Waal/ANP/dpa

A hostage-taking in the Dutch city of Ede has come to an end with the detention of one person, local media reported on Saturday.

The suspect left the café with his arms raised, and was taken into custody by police outside the venue, according to a spokesman for the local mayor, news agency ANP reported.

The hostage-taking on Saturday morning led to a large police operation in the city to the east of Utrecht.

Police and emergency services arrive due to an incident in the center of Ede. Several people were taken hostage in a cafe in the Dutch city of Ede near Utrecht on Saturday. -/ANP/dpa