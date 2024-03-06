Hostage situation turns deadly in Gaston County

One person is dead and another is in custody after a domestic incident turned into a standoff with Gaston County Police Department officers, a press release said.

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call on Chrisco Lane in South Gastonia just before 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

Someone fired a weapon from inside the home at officers approaching the residence. The officers called for “additional resources” which included the Gaston County Police Emergency Response Team, the release said.

The officers were able to initially rescue one person from the home who told them that one person was being held hostage, and another possibly had a gunshot wound.

The Emergency Response Team conducted an emergency response operation in which they successfully rescued another individual. The team also discovered one person who was deceased, and arrested the suspect.

The incident is being actively investigated, the release said, and no other information will be released at this time.