Hostage situation, standoff ends with one dead in Merrimack

Jun. 23—One person is dead after a hostage situation and eventual standoff with police Saturday afternoon in Merrimack.

At 1:50 p.m., a Cabot Road resident called 911 and told police they were being held at gunpoint by another household member.

When officers arrived, they were able to get the caller out of the house unharmed, police said.

The lone person still inside the house with the gun barricaded themselves, and Merrimack police called in backup from several surrounding law enforcement agencies and the Southern New Hampshire Special Operations Unit.

After multiple attempts to contact the person inside, officers entered the house to find the person had died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, Merrimack police said.

No one else was harmed. The person's name and full address were not released.

Police are investigating the incident.