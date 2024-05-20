Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Iran's anti-Western top diplomat

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian was killed in a helicopter crash alongside President Ebrahim Raisi and seven others (ATTA KENARE)

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who died in a helicopter crash along with President Ebrahim Raisi, was known for his fierce anti-Israel sentiment and scepticism of the West.

A career diplomat and conservative figure with close ties to the Revolutionary Guards, Amir-Abdollahian took office following Raisi's 2021 election win.

State media at the time hailed his support for "the Axis of Resistance" of Tehran-aligned armed groups across the Middle East arrayed against arch-foe Israel.

Amir-Abdollahian's tenure as Iran's top diplomat was marked by intense diplomatic efforts aiming to end Iran's isolation and offset the impact of crippling US sanctions over Iran's contested nuclear programme.

He particularly sought to forge relations with the Islamic republic's Arab neighbours including the region's Sunni Muslim powerhouse Saudi Arabia.

In a landmark Chinese-brokered deal, Tehran and Riyadh agreed in March 2023 to restore ties and reopen their respective embassies after a long rift.

Amir-Abdollahian was born in the city of Damghan, east of Tehran, in 1964. He was married and had two children.

He had earned a bachelor's degree in international relations from the University of Tehran in 1991, later completing a master's degree and a doctorate in the same field.

As a diplomat in the Iranian foreign service, his postings included Iraq, from 1997 to 2001, and Bahrain, from 2007 to 2010.

Under former populist president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, Amir-Abdollahian served as deputy foreign minister for Arab and African affairs.

He was involved in efforts to restart stalled negotiations on Iran's nuclear programme, after a 2015 deal with Western governments unravelled as the United States unilaterally withdrew from the accord in 2018 under then president Donald Trump.

Talks however have ground to a standstill.

- Close to Revolutionary Guards -

Throughout his career, Amir-Abdollahian was known for his strong ties to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the ideological arm of Iran's military.

The diplomat was particularly close to the revered IRGC general Qasem Soleimani, the commander of its foreign operations arm who was killed in a 2020 US drone strike in Baghdad.

Amir-Abdollahian had hailed Soleimani's "strategic genius" and in a June 2020 interview called him a "true diplomat" for his negotiation skills.

Last month, with regional tensions soaring over the ongoing Gaza war and with violence drawing in regional Iranian allies, Amir-Abdollahian defended Tehran's first-ever direct attack on sworn enemy Israel.

The Iranian attack was in retaliation for an earlier air strike widely blamed on Israel that levelled Tehran's Damascus consulate and killed seven Revolutionary Guards, two of them generals.

Amir-Abdollahian explained the attack to be "in the framework of legitimate defence and international law".

He later downplayed a reported retaliatory Israeli raid on Iran's central province of Isfahan, home to a key nuclear facility, saying it was akin to child's play.

