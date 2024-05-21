Hospitals of Providence celebrates National EMS Week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Hospitals of Providence (HOP) is showing their thanks to all Emergency Medical Services (EMS) during National EMS Week.

The hospital is celebrating EMS first responders with meal deliveries across El Paso and the county for the whole week, according to the news release by HOP.

National EMS Week is celebrated from Sunday, May 19 through Saturday, May 25 to show thanks and appreciation to EMS first responders who are first on the scene, according to HOP.

