New hospitality training course is coming to Port Huron

Port Huron is the newest location for a course created by the Hospitality Training Institute of Michigan.

The next 2,000 people who register for upcoming 12-week hospitality training courses in Michigan could receive a $500 stipend upon completion.

The Hospitality Training Institute of Michigan has added Port Huron as a location for its Hospitality Business Management courses. The course aims to teach jobs skills and provide four industry standard certificates to its participants.

The course is valued at $2,500, according to its organizers. It is being offered at no cost to the next 2,000 people that register at any location and start date, now including Port Huron. Those 2,000 registrants are also eligible for a $500 stipend upon completion of the course.

Registration is required to participate in the course. Registration is open until 5 p.m. on March 22 and can be found at www.htim.com/stepup. The course is scheduled to begin in April.

Each course is capped at 45 participants.

While the course is aimed at people within the hospitality industry, anyone is welcome to register for it.

Port Huron now joins 21 other locations the Hospitality Training Institute of Michigan has for its courses.

Port Huron is the newest location for a hybrid formatted course.

"We try to put our classes geographically where people are signing up from, and we saw that a lot of people were coming from Port Huron," said Chris Woodruff, an instructor for the Hospitality Training Institute of Michigan.

Woodruff will be the instructor for the Port Huron course.

The course will be a hybrid format, with the first week taking place in-person at the DoubleTree Hotel and then going online for the second week. The course will then switch back and forth from there.

The hybrid format also offers more flexibility for its participants.

Certificates earned in the all-encompassing course include ServSafe Manager, ServSafe Alcohol, Hospitality Supervisor and Guest Service Gold, which are nationally recognized certifications within the hospitality industry. In addition to the certificates, participants will receive unconscious bias, mental health and sexual harassment trainings.

"There's a huge need in Michigan for good quality hospitality industry leaders, and this program was designed specifically for that," Woodruff said.

Michigan’s hospitality industry creates nearly $44.6 billion in annual sales and is the state’s second largest private employer of nearly half a million residents. Woodruff said he is looking forward to teaching the Port Huron course because with it being such a touristy area, it is the perfect location for this type of program.

