Hospital workers strike over lump sum payment

Cleaners, caterers, security guards and other hospital workers have gone on strike over pay.

Members of the UNISON union who work at Prospect Park Hospital in Reading have accused their employer, the facility management company ISS, of refusing to pay a one-off sum which has already been given to their colleagues.

The amount of at least £1,655 formed part of a deal struck for all staff on NHS contracts and Agenda for Change pay scales in June 2023.

ISS UK said it was "disappointed" about the strike and added ISS employees were "outside the scope of the government’s NHS benefit provisions, including the lump sum payment".

ISS is contracted by the Berkshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the hospital.

Strikes took place last Thursday and Friday, with more planned for this Friday, Wednesday 13 March and Thursday 14 March.

Domestic healthcare assistant Amandeep Singh said 61 members of staff took part in the action on Friday.

Patrick Kenny , Unison South East regional organiser, said staff "care deeply" about patients and striking was "the last thing" they wanted to do, but ISS had "forced them into this situation".

"They are an essential part of the NHS team, delivering outstanding services for patients, and deserve to be paid the same as other NHS staff for the vital work they do," he said.

ISS said they would "continue engaging in constructive dialogue with Unison toward a resolution".

The spokesperson added: "We have robust plans in place to ensure service continuity at the impacted site."

