Hospital in L.A. County asking for public’s help in identifying patient

A hospital in Los Angeles County is asking for the public’s help in identifying a patient who has been hospitalized since late April.

Officials at Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Torrance say the man was brought to the hospital by ambulance after suffering a medical emergency at a bus stop at Torrance Boulevard and Earl Street on April 23.

The patient had no identification and has been unable to participate in his care, hospital officials said.

A man hospitalized since April 23, 2024, seen here who had no identification and has been unable to participate in his care. (Providence, Torrance)

He is described as a Black male adult standing around 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing approximately 193 pounds with brown eyes, black hair a beard and a mustache.

The man has several tattoos, including the word “California” across his abdomen, the date “1997” above his left eyebrow and the word “Lady” over his right eyebrow.

Anyone who may recognize the patient or know any of his family members is urged to contact officials at 661-755-1322.

