How This Hospital Keeps Sick Turtles Safe During Hurricane Season

A few days after Hurricane Irma slammed into south Florida ― while there were still tight travel restrictions and curfews in place ― Bette Zirkelbach stocked an ambulance with supplies and raced south.

The drive from the panhandle, where she’d taken refuge from the record-breaking storm, to Marathon, a city in Florida Keys, was supposed to take 10 hours. In the wake of the disaster, it took Zirkelbach nearly a full day to reach the low-lying string of islands jutting into the Gulf of Mexico.

Zirkelbach didn’t even pull over for a break. She had 44 ill and recovering turtles to return to.

When she arrived, Marathon looked like a “war zone.”

“It was very scary,” she told HuffPost.

Zirkelbach is the manager of The Turtle Hospital in Marathon, the world’s first licensed veterinarian hospital dedicated entirely to serving turtles. Since 1986, the nonprofit has been rescuing, rehabilitating and releasing sea turtles ― five species of which are found along the coast of the Sunshine State ― back into their natural habitats. It has three “turtle ambulances” that it dispatches to pick up creatures in distress, and rescues over 100 turtles a year.

More than 50 percent of juvenile sea turtles in developed islands around the equator suffer from a virus called Fibropapilloma, which causes debilitating tumors. Turtles with the condition often succumb to starvation, boat collisions or shark attacks from impaired vision. The Turtle Hospital is one of only four facilities in Florida that treats the issue.

The Turtle Hospital -- located in Marathon, a city in the Florida Keys -- rescues over 100 turtles a year and has three "turtle ambulances" for its rescue missions. All of its turtles survived Hurricane Irma.

While the facility has dealt with a number of storms, no two are alike. Irma, which struck the Keys as a Category 4 on Sept. 10, destroyed homes, temporarily knocked out power and cell service, and killed at least 14 people. Fortunately, The Turtle Hospital was ready ― and managed to save all its turtles.

Staffers couldn’t anticipate every challenge the storm brought, but part of preparation is learning from past disasters.

“It’s always a concern,” Zirkelbach said of hurricanes in the area. “There’s nothing we can do to prevent them. But we do everything we can to be prepared.”

The Turtle Hospital is the world's first licensed veterinarian hospital dedicated entirely to serving turtles.

When Hurricane Wilma hit in 2005, wreaking $22.3 billion in damage on Florida, the Turtle Hospital’s disaster systems weren’t nearly as sophisticated as they are now. Turtles were kept in a tidal pool, which overflowed, and a number of the turtles floated out. Wilma flooded the hospital and the organization’s adjacent motel, which was a money-maker for the nonprofit at the time. The motel was shut down following the storm. The hospital also lost quite a bit of expensive medical equipment.