Hospital CEO named to national Rural CEOs to Know List

HILLSDALE — Hillsdale Hospital’s president and chief executive officer has once again achieved national recognition.

Becker’s Hospital Review named Jeremiah “JJ” Hodshire to its 2024 Rural Hospital CEOs to Know list earlier this month. This is his second time to be recognized on the Rural CEOs to Know list by the industry-leading publication.

“JJ’s constant focus is to safeguard the long-term success and viability of our hospital through continuous improvement and strategic growth,” Rachel Lott, chief communications officer, said. “As a brand-new CEO, he guided our organization through the COVID-19 pandemic and has since propelled us to both incredible growth and national recognition.”

Hodshire is in his fourth year serving as president and chief executive officer of Hillsdale Hospital, having previously served as chief operating officer.

According to Becker's Hospital Review, “The executives featured on this list are committed to expanding hospital service lines, renovating and improving their facilities, and hiring talented team members. Although many rural hospitals have struggled due to COVID-19 and national staffing shortages in recent years, these leaders have created sustainable models for continued success.”

Hillsdale Hospital President and CEO Jeremiah J. Hodshire

Hodshire was recognized for his efforts to drive growth at Hillsdale Hospital, defining strategic goals and plans. Under his tenure, the hospital has been recognized as a Top 100 Rural Hospital (Chartis, 2022); and a Top Workplace in Michigan, the USA and Healthcare (Energage, 2022/2023). Hodshire is the 2022 recipient of the National Rural Health Association’s Louis Gorin Award for Outstanding Achievement in Rural Health. In 2023, he was one of only 10 individuals in the state to be named a Hometown Health Hero by the Michigan Public Health Week partnership.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

Hodshire frequently advocates for rural health in America through both awareness initiatives anddirect efforts with state and federal legislators. The hospital’s podcast, "Rural Health Rising," has a growing national audience and aims to raise awareness for the healthcare challenges, successes and opportunities facing Rural America. Hodshire co-hosts the show with Lott as they interview guests from across the country, including healthcare leaders, clinical experts, elected officials, agency heads and association executives, among others.

“At Hillsdale Hospital, our mission is to be a guardian of exceptional health services for our community,” Lott said. “Thanks to JJ’s leadership, our team is equipped to fulfill that mission and driven to achieve our vision of leading the nation in defining and advancing the role of rural health providers.”

— Contact Reporter Corey Murray at cmurray@hillsdale.net or follow him on X, formerly Twitter: @cmurrayHDN.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Hospital CEO named to national Rural CEOs to Know List