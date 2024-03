Hospital administrator arrested on MS Coast for sex crime against minor, police say

A hospital administrator was arrested and charged Wednesday with a sex crime against a minor, Gulfport Police said.

David Patrick Burkart, 64, was booked Wednesday at the Harrison County jail, records show.

He faces one count of sexual battery. An investigation found he had sexual relations with a victim under 18, police said.

Burkart was working as a hospital administrator for Beacon Behavioral Health, Gulfport Police confirmed Thursday. The system offers mental health services at several locations across Louisiana, including New Orleans and Slidell, according to its website.

His bond is set at $500,000.

Police did not release further information. Administrators at Beacon Behavioral Health did not immediately return messages Thursday afternoon.