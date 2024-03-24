Horsing around: Horse leads Ocala police on chase

Ocala police came face-to-face with a horse early Sunday morning.

A large horse greeted Police Officer Bellamy as she was parked at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to write a report around 4:30 a.m., according to a post from the Ocala Police Department.

The horse then trotted along State Road 200 and led police on a brief chase.

Law enforcement caught up to the horse and safely corralled it in a parking lot at the College of Central Florida.

Officials said the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Agricultural Unit arrived with a trailer to take the horse to a more suitable pasture.

The city of Ocala is known as the “horse capital of the world.”

