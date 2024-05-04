Horse rescue & sanctuary owner wins $300 Pay It Forward campaign

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The owner of All About Horses Rescue and Sanctuary has been awarded $300 in the KLST Pay it Forward Campaign, sponsored by Carpet Tech.

“She is just an amazing person,” Tori said. “She works so hard to provide for these horses that have no other opportunities.”

Tori shared that Ashley Stahl had a couple of surprise vet bills this month including a foal being born just 24 hours after being brought home from auction.

Ashley explained that her love for horses started with toys and gradually grew to the living animal.

“We work with law enforcement on neglect cases, owner surrenders,” Ashley shared when asked how she gets involved with these animals who need help. “We also work with like horse traders that get in skinny horses or ones that need more help. I try to focus on horses that actually need the help.”

Ashley currently has 57 horses under her care at the rescue and sanctuary.

