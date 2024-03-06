This horse dreams of becoming the next Cadbury ‘Easter bunny.’ See his silly audition

A big horse with an even bigger personality is vying for his shot to bring “joy and laughter” to all by becoming Cadbury’s next Easter Bunny.

Manny the horse showed off some of his tricks in his cute audition video, which his trainer, Heather Hogancamp, shared to Instagram on Feb. 26.

It shows him sitting on a bean bag set up among giant Easter eggs in his New Hampshire pasture, accepting an Easter basket from Hogancamp and holding it in his teeth. A photo then shows him lifting his top lip and baring his teeth in a horsey smile.

“Who wants to see Manny in a Cadbury commercial?” Hogancamp said in the post. “Manny our sitting, teeter tottering, smiling, fetching, rearing, laying, loving Gypsy Vanner brings joy and laughter to all that know him. With your vote Manny could be the next Cadbury Easter bunny and you could see him on TV!”

Cadbury announced Wednesday, March 6 that Manny was one of 32 semifinalists in a bracket-style competition, a la March Madness, where voters will ultimately choose the next Cadbury bunny. Voting starts March 11 at noon ET in Cadbury’s Instagram stories.

“Manny and I are so excited to be in the top 32!!!!” Hogancamp commented on the post.

He’s one of three horses in his semifinals. The others are Schooner, a quarter horse, and Peaches, a miniature horse. But first he’s up against Harper the dog.

Sixteen finalists will be announced March 13, and eliminations will continue until a winner is named March 25.

“Manny enjoys long lazy trail rides through the woods of New Hampshire and hanging out with his equine friend in the pasture but most of all he loves entertaining his humans with his shenanigans,” Hogancamp said in Manny’s audition post. “So give Manny your vote and maybe you’ll see him on screen!!!”

