Horry school board candidates push security, family. What to know about those running

One seat on the Horry County School Board will be decided by voters during the upcoming South Carolina primary.

There is one district on the June 11 ballot. Two candidates from the Aynor area will face off for the District 11 school board seat.

Here’s what to know about them.

District 11

Shanda Allen — Republican incumbent since 2016

Where she lives : Aynor area

Why she’s running for school board : Allen said in a Facebook post that she wants to continue representing District 11 on the school board. There has been positive change, but there’s still more work to be done, Allen said in the same post.

Top issues: Allen said she has been holding on to family values for the last several years.

Darrell Rickets — Republican

Where he lives : Aynor area

Why are he’s running for school board : As a retired educator, Rickets said he wants to see another person with an educational background on the school board. He said decisions made by the school board sound good in theory but can be difficult for teachers to implement, so he wants to bring in the perspective of a teacher.

Top issues: Security, growth in the county and board governance are Rickets’ top issues. He wants to keep schools safe without resembling a prison, help with growth in the western side of the county and allow the board to make legislative not administrative decisions.

Jennifer Gaskins — Republican

Gaskins dropped out of the race in April, but her name will still be on the ballot.

The primary will be held on June 11 and polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can find your polling location at scvotes.gov and which districts you are in at this Horry County School District map. Make sure to bring an ID and don’t wear political clothing to the polls.