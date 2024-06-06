Horry highway to be closed to traffic for a week. Detour will add time for motorists

Part of Highway 701 North in the Loris area will be closed for at least a week for storm drain installation, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

The closure will begin at 6 a.m. June 10 and is expected to last through June 17, according to a press release.

A detour will utilize S.C. 9 and State Road 26.

Highway 701 will be open to local traffic only except the area within the work zone, the release said.

Message boards were placed in the area to alert motorists of the closure. The schedule of work may change depending on the weather.

