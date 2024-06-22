Horry Electric Cooperative rolling out new rate to encourage off-peak energy use

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Thousands of Horry Electric Cooperative users will soon have the option to duck a surcharge aimed at cutting down on energy use during peak hours.

The new fee will begin appearing on bills in October. Here’s how it works: Customers that pull power between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. in the winter and 3. p.m. to 6 p.m. in the summer face a $12 monthly premium for the single highest hour of use during those times.

Utility spokeswoman Jennifer Cummings said the program is designed to be revenue neutral, and has no effect on a user’s base rate.

A promotional video explaining the change compares electricity use during peak hours to traveling on an interstate during rush hour.

“Just like avoiding rush hour traffic can save you time and frustration, shifting some of your energy use outside of peak hours can save you money,” the utility says. “When everyone uses electricity at the same time in what we call peak hours, it puts a strain on the grid that drives up costs.”

Horry Electric Cooperative services nearly 95,000 meters.

The surge pricing model is akin to a proposal by Santee Cooper that is also looking to cut down on use during high-demand times.

Santee Cooper is planning several public meetings between Aug. 26 and Oct. 8, with a board vote slated for Dec. 9.

