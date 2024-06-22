Horry County, South Carolina Foresty Commission crews battling large fire, no structures threatened

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Local and state fire crews are on the scene of a blaze outside of Conway that’s sending smoke into the area.

Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched near Irene Court and Linda Drive just after 4:15 p.m. for a 5-acre fire. State Forestry Commission officials are assisting.

No structures are currently threatened, but smoke is likely for extended amount of time.



Adam Benson joined the News13 digital team in January 2024. He is a veteran South Carolina reporter with previous stops at the Greenwood Index-Journal, Post & Courier and The Sun News in Myrtle Beach. Adam is a Boston native and University of Utah graduate. Follow Adam on X, formerly Twitter, at @AdamNewshound12. See more of his work here.

