Horry County Schools to launch national search for next superintendent

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Leaders of South Carolina’s third largest school district will cast a wide net as they look to replace outgoing superintendent Rick Maxey.

Horry County Schools’ Board of Education on Monday likely will retain a national search firm for both an interim and permanent superintendent, according to an item on its agenda.

The board is also expected to vote on a modification to Maxey’s contract to “facilitate” his retirement.

Maxey has led the 48,0000-student district since 2015 and is under contract through 2027. But he notified board members earlier this month that he’s ready to end his 35-year education career.

“As I retire, I leave with a sense of pride and confidence in the future of Horry County Schools,” Maxey wrote in a Tuesday letter to staff members. “I know that the district will continue to thrive and uphold its commitment to providing the best possible education for all students.”

Maxey’s departure comes amid strong performance reviews by his employers.

In 2021, the board bumped Maxey’s salary from $227,304 to $266,000. In November, district leaders extended his contract through 2027.

“The Board would like to thank Dr. Maxey for his leadership of Horry County Schools to exceed state and national standards. We would also like to say how proud we are to work with the South Carolina Superintendent of the Year,” board members wrote in Maxey’s annual review. ” The Board maintains the utmost confidence in Dr. Maxey’s vision, leadership, strong communication skills, and individual characteristics and work traits.”

Horry County Schools last year approved its first billion-dollar budget. The district trails only Greenville and Charleston County School in size.

