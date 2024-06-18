Horry County Schools approves $1.2 billion budget for 2024-2025 school year

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — On Monday, Horry County Board of Education considered and approved the 2024-2025 superintendent’s comprehensive budget of $1.2 billion.

This decision marks the second year it’s been more than a billion dollars.

Monday nights decision comes after months of discussions of proposals and enhances to the budget.

This new budget will be about a $120 million increase from the 2023-2024 budget.

Before final consideration during Monday’s meeting, there was a public hearing.

During this time, only one community member took the stand to discuss her thoughts.

This community member says she would like to see part of the budget to go towards hiring additional assistant principals for the county schools

Director of Communications for Horry County Schools, Lisa Bourcier, says it was one of the items that did not get approved in the budget, but they are hiring additional staff members.

“We’re hiring additional elementary learning interventionists, that’s about 2.27 million dollars. We’re also absorbing all the Esser funds that we have been able to utilize for the Covid funds over the last couple of years, that’s about a 14-million-dollar ticket item. We’re hiring additional staff for 495 new students that we’re expecting to see next schoolyear.”

Bourcier says other highlights from this budget includes all employees receiving a salary increase based on their positions as well as a 2% step increase for longevity.

She emphasizes there will also be no tax increases.

“We’re also including some additional safety and security enhancements to the budget. We’re looking at higher two additional safety and security specialists to our department. We are also looking to hire one armed officer at all of the schools for all day searches and we’re also providing a staff stipend for the current employees that help us with our morning searches.”

During Monday night’s meeting, the board considered selection of superintendent search firms.

This search comes after current superintendent, Rick Maxey, announced his retirement.

An interim superintendent has been selected and will begin serving July 1st.

“We received four proposals from national firms and during executive session, they came out and decided to hear from two of the firms to make final presentations to the board at the next meeting.”

The Executive Director of Accountability and Instruction, John Washburn, also gave a 90-day monitoring update on Loris Elementary and High School.

Both schools are undergoing a turnaround plan due to recent underperforming test scores. This is also a requirement of South Carolina’s Department of Education.

Mr. Washburn says he’s confident both schools with move forward positively, based on the growth so far.

