Horry County mom denied bond in beating death of 13-year-old son

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The mother of an Horry County teenager, who authorities say was beaten to death earlier this month with a piece of wood and a handgun, was denied bond during a court hearing Tuesday afternoon.

Samantha Gaymes is charged with inflicting or allowing infliction of great bodily injury upon a child in the death of Isaiah Gaymes, 13, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. He died at about 1:30 a.m. May 11 at the Medical University of South Carolina, days after a May 8 assault in Longs.

Samantha Gaymes and Ivy Contrell Jenerette, 40, were arrested on May 10. Jenerette was initially charged with abuse inflicting great bodily injury upon a child but the charge was upgraded to murder after Isaiah’s death. Samantha initially was charged with unlawfully placing a child at risk of harm.

Isaiah suffered multiple blunt force injuries to the side and back of his head along with several other injuries including broken bones, burns and “permanent disfigurement to the face and body,” according to an arrest warrant. A piece of wood and a handgun were recovered and tested for blood, which was consistent with the injury patterns on Isaiah.

Family, friends and loved ones filled the Popular AME Church in Longs on Monday to celebrate Isaiah’s life and share stories about the impact he had on others.

“He was so smart, so brilliant, and I’m so sorry that he is no longer here,” Riverside Elementary School Counselor Felecia Bellamy said.

Jennerette and Gaymes remain in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

