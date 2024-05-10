Horry County man, woman charged after child suffers life-threatening injuries in assault

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man and woman are facing charges after a child suffered life-threatening injuries in an assault, according to Horry County police records obtained by News13.

Ivy Contrell Jenerette, 40, was charged with abuse inflicting great bodily injury upon a child. Samantha Ann Gaymes, 34, was charged with unlawfully placing a child at risk of harm.

Horry County police responded Wednesday to the Longs area to assist Horry County Fire Rescue with an incident, an incident report shows. The child was taken by EMS to McLeod Seacoast Hospital but their condition was not immediately available.

Jenerette is accused of hitting the child several times in the head with a blunt object, according to an arrest warrant. The child also suffered “several other” life-threatening injuries during the assault.

Gaymes was charged after she allegedly allowed a pattern of physical abuse toward the child, an arrest warrant shows.

Both Jenerette and Gaymes were booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Wednesday afternoon, according to online records. As of this writing, they are still in jail without bond.

* * *

Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Follow Caleb on X, formerly Twitter, and read more of his work here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.