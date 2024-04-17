Horry County man’s death being investigated as homicide. Coroner releases how he died

A man found dead in his home in the Green Sea area is being investigated as a homicide, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

The family of Wismae Harris, 23, discovered his body in the entrance of their house along Long Branch Swamp Road about 2 a.m. April 14. The coroner found “sharp instrument injuries to his upper body” and that he likely died around midnight on Sunday, a press release said.

Horry County Police were called to the home for an unresponsive person, a police report said. Police investigating the death.