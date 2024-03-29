Horry County hotel evacuated and closed. Guests notified that it will shut down for weeks

A Garden City hotel was evacuated and closed Thursday after structural concerns in the building.

Kingfisher Inn, 100 N. Wacamaw Drive, was closed after the engineer, who has overseen projects with the building’s exterior since 2021-2022, noticed a concern during recent inspections, according to the hotel’s Facebook post.

“Out of an abundance of caution, he notified management and the county that the property should not be occupied until further research and any needed repairs can be made,” the post said.

Upon notification of the engineer’s determination that a closure would be needed, Horry County Code Enforcement initiated standard evacuation protocols for the location, according to county spokesperson Mikayla Moskov.

The hotel is now closed through April 11 while the building is being assessed, the post said. The management company, Resort Management and Consulting Group, began contacting owners and guests that were at the hotel and scheduled to arrive during the time frame.

Yellow tags notifying residents could be seen on the hotel doors. The website also says that the hotel is temporarily closed.

It is unclear what the structural issues are and how many people were evacuated from the building.

Hotel management, the engineer and Horry County officials will meet April 1 to discuss the next steps, the post said.