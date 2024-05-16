Horry County Fire Rescue celebrates grand opening of station #4 in Forestbrook

FORESTBROOK, S.C. (WBTW)– Horry County Fire Rescue is celebrating a new addition to its emergency service infrastructure.

Wednesday morning a grand opening ceremony was held for fire station #4 in Forestbrook.

The new fire station, located at 120 Burcale Road, cost $5.35 million and took around two years to finish.

The new facility replaced the previous HCFR Forestbrook station, which was built in 1980 and did not have the space to expand and handle the growth the area has seen.

Officials said the new fire station is a direct response to the area’s growth, emphasizing that as more people move to Horry County, there’s a higher need for enhanced public safety.

“This is one of the biggest volume by call that we have in Horry County. So, what did we do? We worked we got more people, we got a better facility, and we’re growing to accommodate that and to keep people safer,” said Horry County Council Chairman, Johnny Gardner.

HCFR spokesperson, Tony Casey said, 2024 will likely be another year for record call volume.

“Last I checked, we were at least 1400 calls higher than we were at this point last year, which was a record year. So there’s no doubt that we’re going to run a record year, again this year,” said Casey.

Officials said crews can serve the people of Horry County more efficiently and effectively, because there are more volunteers, career personal, and large pull-through bays at the new station.

“It wasn’t it seems like not that long ago, there was a handful of us. Now there’s a couple of handfuls of us,” said Randy Webster, Horry County assistant administrator of public safety.

Officials highlight the central location of the facility will enhance response times.

“They run a lot of calls out of here. So having that quick access to 501, or into Myrtle Beach, or even to 544, they’re gonna run even more here because of this access point,” said Casey.

The station also has new features, such as a refurbished bus for multi-patient incidents that allows triage and transportation for up to 11 patients.

Officials said the bus is a great addition as the chances of an incident happening with multiple injuries has increased. “This station is really great they added extra base to this one,” said Casey.

The entire building is also built to withstand severe weather events such as Hurricanes.

Officials managed to overcome COVID-19 pandemic induced budget constraints and successfully opened the new station without raising taxes.

Horry County council member Danny Hardee, said before the pandemic, the cost of fire engines were $400,000 to $500,000, now they are almost one million dollars per engine.

Hardee adds that the price to build fire stations also increased from three million dollars to now over five million dollars.

“When we’re faced with something, either protect the people and take care of them, or not well, Chief Tanner and his staff, worked hard and worked with the county staff, and they worked hard, and we got all this accomplished and now there’s no tax increase,” said Hardee.

Officials encourage everyone in the community to stop in and visit the new facility.

“Introduce yourself to these people because one day they might be the person that may save you or a loved one’s life,” said Horry County Councilman Michael Masciarelli.

