Horry County crews knock down multi-unit fire, no injuries reported

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue crews on Sunday afternoon quickly contained a multi-unit residential fire.

Responders were sent to Marshfield Circle at 1:35 p.m., and had the incident under control before 2 p.m., the agency said on its Facebook page.

Fire damage was limited mostly to one unit, and no injuries were reported.

Officials said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

* * *

Adam Benson joined the News13 digital team in January 2024. He is a veteran South Carolina reporter with previous stops at the Greenwood Index-Journal, Post & Courier and The Sun News in Myrtle Beach. Adam is a Boston native and University of Utah graduate. Follow Adam on X, formerly Twitter, at @AdamNewshound12. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.