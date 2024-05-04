Horry County crews fighting ‘large wildland fire’ outside of Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County crews are working to contain a large, slow moving wildfire off Pee Dee Highway in Conway.

Horry County Fire Rescue officials were dispatched to the aera of Punch Bowl Road at 2:10 p.m. to control the two-acre blaze. No structures are currently threatened, but people may see smoke in the area for an extended period of time.

The South Carolina Forestry Commission is assisting by cutting plow lines around the fire.

