Horry County Council approves first reading of $827 million proposed budget

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Council approved first reading of an ordinance to raise revenue, make appropriations, and adopt a budget for the 2025 fiscal year Thursday.

Currently, the proposed total county budget is nearly $830 million which is an almost $50 million increase from last year.

Horry County Chairman, Johnny Gardner, said the budget overview will help council manage their spending priorities for the 3,000 people who work for Horry County and the hundreds of thousands of people who live and visit the area.

The fiscal year 2025 budget process started about three and a half months ago. After staff put the budget together, they presented it to council on Thursday where they voted to pass it.

“The government is looking after the people who live here,” Gardner said. We have a lot of people who live here and it’s increasing every year. So, we have to provide increased services, everywhere but this year, we’re going to maintain the same level of services we did last year, without raising taxes.”

However, property taxes are increasing, following the rest of the state.

Horry County Assessor, Larry Roscoe, said property values in Horry County are experiencing a great deal of growth. He said it’s not just inflation growth, but demand driven, price increases.

“The reason we reassess property tax is to equalize the tax base so that everyone pays their fair share, their proportionate amount based on the value of their property,” Roscoe said. “Every 5 years we measure that growth, and we reapportion that same tax base to people that value change.”

Statistics show Horry County is one of the fastest growing counties in the state, with job growth included.

Another budget highlight discussed is the addition of 78 positions for maintenance of service.

“There’s going to be one in public safety, 7 in EMS because that’s the new EMS crew, one admin assistant for the magistrate, and 1 specialist, which will be split funded between the county and airport,” Horry County Finance Director, Shannon Todd, said.

Horry County Chairman, Johnny Gardner, said council looks out for the people who help and work for the community. He added 75% of what Horry County government does is service industry related.

“We’re giving them a raise, if this passes, and I think it will,” Gardner said. “We’re looking at giving them a Christmas bonus at the end of the year, everybody wants that so I’m proud of all that.”

Gardner said the Christmas bonus would consist of a $1,000 and there will be an 8% pay raise.

Horry County Council plans to work with the ordinance more before second reading. The next step is public input and from there it’ll go to third and final reading.

