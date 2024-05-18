Horry County 13-year-old beaten to death with piece of wood, handgun; 2 charged

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man and woman are facing charges after a 13-year-old was beaten to death last week with a piece of wood and a handgun, the Horry County Coroner’s Office said.

Isaiah Gaymes died at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday at the Medical University of South Carolina, according to the coroner’s office.

Ivy Contrell Jenerette (left) & Samantha Ann Gaymes — J. Reuben Long Detention Center

He suffered multiple blunt force injuries to the side and back of his head along with several other injuries including broken bones, burns and “permanent disfigurement to the face and body,” according to an arrest warrant. A piece of wood and a handgun were recovered and tested for blood, which was consistent with the injury patterns on Isaiah.

Ivy Contrell Jenerette, 40, now faces a murder charge after initially being charged with abuse inflicting great bodily injury upon a child after the assault, which happened on May 8 in the Longs area, according to a Horry County police report.

Isaiah’s mother, Samantha Ann Gaymes, 34, is charged with unlawfully placing a child at risk of harm after allegedly allowing a pattern of physical abuse toward him, an arrest warrant shows.

Jenerette and Samantha Gaymes, who authorities said lived together, remain in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond.

According to an obituary, a celebration of life service for Isaiah Gaymes is planned for 11 a.m. Monday at the Poplar AME Church in Longs. Community members said Friday they have raised enough money for a funeral and that any additional funds collected will go toward establishing the “Remembering Isaiah Scholarship Fund.”

No other information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.