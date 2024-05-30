Horry Co. Cop: allergies prevented me from smelling alcohol on deputy later charged with drunk driving

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — By the time our tipster spotted the AWOL Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office unit, the deputy was already more than 70 miles from the county line.

The patrol Chevy blew by our tipster, who then followed behind the marked sheriff’s unit, trying to pace the unit to gauge its speed. The patrol truck rocketed to more than 100 miles an hour, according to our tipster.

This still frame from a tipster’s cell phone video recording shows Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Deputy Patrick Roscoe slamming on brakes to keep from slamming into a driver on Highway 501 in Marion County on May 28, 2024.

The tipster pulled out a cell phone and video recorded the patrol unit as it sped down Highway 501, headed east toward Myrtle Beach. The video recording shows the patrol unit lock the brakes down and white smoke rolled out from under it to keep from slamming into the back of a car near the Highway 501 and Highway 22 interchange near Aynor, S.C.

The man driving the police unit had already made a grand entrance into Marlboro County an hour earlier. The sheriff’s office there told Queen City News Chief Investigative Reporter Jody Barr that people living near Salem Road reported seeing the SUV driving recklessly and at excessive speeds before it crashed into a ditch. The sheriff’s office said the deputy got a citizen to pull the Tahoe out of the ditch, then the man driving the patrol unit sped away toward the direction of the beach.

Not far past Marlboro County is Marion County. That’s where our tipster recorded the SUV nearly slamming into the back of another car on Highway 501. Our tipster continued following the deputy into Horry County, through Conway, and near the Tanger Outlets near the beach.

A pair of Horry County Police officers conducted a felony arrest of Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Deputy Patrick Roscoe on May 28, 2024. The highway patrol later charged Roscoe with driving under the influence and having an open container.

Horry County Police Department Officer Robert Lawson said he spotted the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office cruiser speeding by, estimating his speed to be between 80 and 85 miles an hour. Lawson reported that he was eventually able to catch up to the patrol unit and pulled him over.

Our tipster’s video shows Lawson’s HCPD unit sitting in the median with its lights flashing and the Chesterfield County unit driving away. Our tipster, who’d lost sight of the CCSO unit just seconds before, spotted Lawson’s Tahoe with lights flashing. By the time our tipster reached the stop, the CCSO unit had pulled away.

Our tipster guessed the stop couldn’t have lasted more than a minute or so.

Lawson’s HCPD incident report appears to corroborate that, reporting that he stopped the patrol truck “to ascertain that the vehicle was not stolen.” Lawson said he told the driver, identified as CCSO Deputy Patrick Blake Roscoe, about the 911 calls about his speed. The HCPD officer wrote that Roscoe claimed he’d worked a shift that day.

Chesterfield County Sheriff Cambo Streater told Barr that Roscoe never reported to work on May 28 and that he called in to use a sick day.

A marked Horry County Police Department unit pulled Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Deputy Patrick Roscoe over on May 29, 2024. Cell phone video shows that three minutes later, officers pulled Roscoe over again after a radio call went out telling all units that the CCSO unit was being operated without authorization.

Lawson, who described his traffic stop as “a brief interaction,” wrote that he could not “detect impairment and did not smell any alcoholic beverage as I had some congestion due to allergies,” according to the HCPD report.

The officer let Roscoe go with a verbal warning.

The cell phone videos provided to QCN show that just three minutes later, HCPD units pulled Roscoe over as he was stopped at a stop light at Singleton Ridge Road. Despite Lawson missing signs of impairment in his stop minutes earlier, the two HCPD officers not only found evidence of alcohol use in an open container in the patrol unit, but got a confession from Roscoe once they pulled him out of the patrol truck.

In a call late Wednesday evening, Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office Major David Lee told Barr a “late communication” from dispatchers went out just after Lawson released Roscoe, which caused Lawson and another officer to catch up with him at a traffic light. That call told officers in Horry County that the CCSO unit was being used without authorization.

Roscoe initially denied drinking, but later changed his story, “He was asked again while in front of my vehicle and he stated that he had been drinking,” Lawson wrote. Roscoe denied “doing triple digits” but admitted to running 80 to 85 miles an hour” according to the HCPD report.

Our tipster also saw the HCPD officer pull an AR-15 out of the front of the SUV’s passenger compartment. That fact was confirmed late Wednesday by the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, including the weapon was Roscoe’s duty rifle.

The S.C. Highway Patrol eventually arrived on the scene and took over the drunken driving investigation. The trooper charged Roscoe with driving under the influence and open container and booked him into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center at 9:09 p.m.

A judge set bond at $1,257.50 on the charges Wednesday morning. Roscoe was released from the county jail at 11:51 a.m.

Roscoe joined the CCSO on Jan. 18, 2022, when he was sworn in by former Sheriff J.D. Dixon. Roscoe graduated from the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy on April 15, 2022. He continued working for the sheriff’s office under current Sheriff Cambo Streater.

This booking report from the Horry County detention center shows the charges and bond amounts for Patrick Roscoe. (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

Streater declined an interview Wednesday morning since he was out of town dealing with a family medical issue but offered to meet on Friday when he returns to work. Streater spoke with Barr by phone, confirming he planned to fire Roscoe as soon as someone in his administrative staff was able to meet the deputy once released from the county jail.

Streater terminated Roscoe on May 29, ending his two-and-a-half-year law enforcement career in Chesterfield County.

Streater said Roscoe was “struggling” with two girlfriends, one in Myrtle Beach and one in Pageland, and that’s where the sheriff was told he was headed Tuesday evening. Roscoe called off his shift Tuesday night, the sheriff said, claiming he had a “family situation” to deal with. Streater said he spoke with Roscoe’s mother late Tuesday night and learned there was no family situation that required Roscoe’s attention.

“That turned out not to be true,” Streater said.

When asked whether the sheriff planned to seek charges on Roscoe taking the police unit three counties over on personal business, Streater said he planned to consult with the Fourth Circuit Solicitor’s Office to determine whether charges would be filed.

Roscoe is free on bond. The S.C. Public Index does not show a trial date set.

