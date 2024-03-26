Horror In Baltimore As Major Bridge Collapses After Collision

The Francis Scott Key Bridge on Interstate 695 in Baltimore collapsed early Tuesday after being struck by a ship, causing a number of vehicles to plunge into the Patapsco River below.

The number of casualties is not yet clear, but the Associated Press reported that rescuers are trying to reach at least seven people and that the situation had been declared a mass casualty event.

Footage shared on social media showed the moment of the collapse, just before 1:30 a.m. local time:

BREAKING: Ship collides with Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, causing it to collapse pic.twitter.com/OcOrSjOCRn — BNO News (@BNONews) March 26, 2024

“We have reason to believe that there were vehicles and possibly a tractor-trailer” that went into the water, Kevin Cartwright, director of communications for the Baltimore Fire Department, told the Baltimore Sun.

“Emergency personnel are on scene, and efforts are underway,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said on X.

The BBC reported that a Singapore-flagged container ship Dali struck the bridge, but other details were not yet clear.

This is a developing story.