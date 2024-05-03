'Horrific scene': New Jersey home leveled by explosion, killing 1 and injuring another

Authorities at the scene of a house explosion on Continental Court in South River Thursday night.

A home exploded in central New Jersey on Thursday, killing one person and seriously injuring another.

The explosion in South River happened shortly after 7 p.m. and damaged nearby homes, authorities told MyCentralJersey.com, part of the USA TODAY Network.

Kevin Gilbert, 62, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a statement from Middlesex County prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and South River Police Chief Mark Tinitigan.

The injured person was transported to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, the newspaper reported.

What caused the house to explode?

The cause of the explosion is under investigation, according to South River Mayor Peter Guindi.

"It was a horrific scene," Guindi said. "Houses and cars around had windows blown out. Garage doors were pushed in. We didn't know if there was anybody in the house. All the houses were evacuated as soon as we got here."

Photos from the scene show that the house was decimated in the explosion and debris is strewn all around the suburban cul-de-sac.

Fire officials said that neighbors were evacuated safely.

It is the second explosion in Middlesex County in as many days.

A 73-year-old South River woman was killed and four others injured in an explosion at a commercial building in Old Bridge on Wednesday. Preliminary information indicates that the explosion is not suspicious in nature and foul play is not suspected. The cause remains under investigation.

This is a developing story

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New Jersey home leveled by explosion, killing 1 and injuring another