‘Horrific’: Polk County community shocked after 4-month-old beat to death

Editor’s note: Some details in this story may be disturbing to some viewers.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Polk County man is facing child manslaughter charges after being accused of beating his infant daughter to death.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Jacob Kubai beat his four-month-old daughter while at their home on Feb. 22.

Willow Kubai’s injuries were so severe that law enforcement said she died two days later.

The Bartow man has been denied bond after the sheriff’s office said this death is hard to imagine.

The baby girl’s alleged murder has been a shock to the community.

“It’s inexcusable, as far as I’m concerned, it’s horrific,” Mark King said.

Kubai is now behind bars with the sheriff’s office saying he is responsible for 4-month-old Willow’s death, who had been nicknamed “Strawberry.”

“He showed zero remorse, he shed not one tear,” Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Judd said Kubai told them on Feb. 22 that he and Strawberry dropped his wife of at work, went home and then went to Walmart together.

“We pull the video from Walmart, he has no baby,” Judd said.

Judd said according to Kubai, he fed the baby and went to check on her and she wasn’t responsive.

Once he drove the baby to the hospital, she was airlifted from Bartow to Tampa. Investigators said a different version of events was shown.

“The child had multiple impact bruises to the forehead, that the baby had 10 ribs fractured, that she had a hemorrhage in her spine,” Judd said.

Law enforcement also said the baby had a skull fracture and brain bleeding.

The case is still under investigation, but Judd said there have been no previous records with the Department of Children and Families, and that the mother was at work when all of this happened.

“So, while she’s working and trying to make ends meet, this sorry human being is at home beating the child,” Judd said.

People who live in the area, like King, who is a father of four, said parenting is hard but there is no excuse for harming a child.

“They’re your girls, your baby girls, I just don’t understand how someone can get to that point to where they can do something so horrible,” King said.

Judd says Kubai has no prior criminal history.

The Florida Department of Health has programs available to new parents who are struggling. More information can be found here.

