‘It was horrible;’ Witnesses recount motorcycle crash that left 2 dead, 1 injured

Witnesses are sharing what they saw moments before a deadly motorcycle crash that killed two people Saturday.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Saturday night law enforcement was dispatched to the intersection of Main Street (SR-48) and Philadelphia Drive for a crash between a motorcycle and a car.

The preliminary investigation by Ohio State Highway Patrol found that an SUV driven by 31-year-old Meleah Walker of Dayton turned left on Philadelphia Drive from northbound State Route 48 when she was struck by a motorcycle driven by 58-year-old Shawn Norman of Dayton. Norman was traveling southbound on State Route 48.

Norman and his passenger 67-year-old Clarence Weatherby of Dayton were both pronounced dead at the scene.

