Hornets sign former Duke basketball player, cut Ghanaian recruit
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Charlotte Hornets announced a move to sign a G League player in place of another.
Marques Bolden, a center, penned a two-way contract with the team at the end of his 10-day contract with the team.
He played one game with the Hornets in the previous contract.
READ MORE: Charlotte Hornets trade Terry Rozier to Heat
He’s taking the place of Nathan Mensah, a Ghanaian player who signed with the Hornets G League team in December.
Bolden, a five-star recruit from Texas, played three seasons at Duke University. He helped the Blue Devils win two ACC Tournament titles between 2016 and 2019.
Bolden played for several G League teams before suiting up in 9 NBA games with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks.
(WATCH: Charges dropped against Hornets’ Miles Bridges in domestic violence incident)