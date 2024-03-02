Hornets sign former Duke basketball player, cut Ghanaian recruit

The Charlotte Hornets announced a move to sign a G League player in place of another.

Marques Bolden, a center, penned a two-way contract with the team at the end of his 10-day contract with the team.

He played one game with the Hornets in the previous contract.

He’s taking the place of Nathan Mensah, a Ghanaian player who signed with the Hornets G League team in December.

Bolden, a five-star recruit from Texas, played three seasons at Duke University. He helped the Blue Devils win two ACC Tournament titles between 2016 and 2019.

Bolden played for several G League teams before suiting up in 9 NBA games with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks.

