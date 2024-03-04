Hornets’ Seth Curry, Cody Martin to be sidelined for weeks. What’s the timetable look like?

Seth Curry’s time as a returning hometown hero is on pause, and he’ll be on a similar path with Cody Martin during the coming days.

As in a walking boot until his ankle sufficiently heals.

Curry and Martin were each officially diagnosed with sprained ankles on Thursday after getting further examinations following the Charlotte Hornets’ loss in Toronto on Sunday night. Both will be reevaluated in two weeks, the Hornets said, and that timeline extends into the middle of this month, putting the remainder of the season potentially in jeopardy for each depending on the length of their respective individual rehabs.

Charlotte Hornets guard Seth Curry, center, wears a walking boot on his right leg during the team and Novant Health’s Military Care event at Spectrum Center on Monday, March 4, 2024.

In two weeks, the Hornets will still have 14 games remaining — most notably their annual matchup with Golden State in Charlotte on March 29, which is supposed to be a special night with Steph Curry coming to town to take on little brother Seth and the Hornets in the city they grew up in while father Dell Curry starred for the franchise.

Seth Curry is in the first season of a two-year, $8 million deal, but next the 2024-25 season is non-guaranteed until June 25, the day before the NBA Draft. So, he still has something to play for and build on what he’s shown in his eight games with the Hornets since coming over along with Grant Williams in a deal that sent PJ Washington to Dallas.

Curry got injured on Friday in Philadelphia — when his right foot landed on the foot of 76ers center Paul Reed — and needed assistance to get to the Hornets’ locker room. His injury occurred moments before Martin exited after his left ankle came up gimpy, causing the latest ailment in a frustrating season for Martin. He’s missed 33 games, mostly due to nursing lingering soreness in his knee following arthroscopic surgery in 2022.

Martin recently began settling into more of a rhythm on both sides of the ball, getting multiple starts at point guard with LaMelo Ball still recovering from a sprained right ankle. But that’s now been derailed by another injury, leaving his status for the rest of his season up in the air.

Packing it in, though, isn’t something the Hornets are interested in.

“Next man up mentality,” Grant Williams said. “This team is talented enough to compete every single night and just because two of our guys go out of the lineup means other guys have opportunity. They have to understand the opportunity doesn’t mean I have to go out and try to make something happen. Just play within your role, play within the team and impact winning.

“That’s what this group really needs to understand and where our growth is going to be, is just understanding how can we impact winning night-in and night-out no matter who is in the lineup, and having each other’s backs and understanding what guys want to accomplish when they are on the floor.”

Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Cody Martin, center, wears a walking boot on his left leg during the team and Novant Health’s Military Care event at Spectrum Center on Monday, March 4, 2024.

Brandon Miller named rookie of the month

Brandon Miller has another accolade to add to his mantle.

Miller was named the Eastern Conference rookie of the month for February on Monday, a nod to the 20.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.8 steals per game he averaged. He’s the sixth player in franchise history to receive the honor twice and first since Ball did it during his rookie campaign in 2020-21.

The 6-foot-8 guard/forward also joins Raymond Felton, Larry Johnson, Alonzo Mourning and Emeka Okafor as the only Hornets players to garner the award more than once.

Quietly, in part because of the team’s lack of national attention, Miller is putting together a solid first season. With all the injuries, he’s been asked to play a variety of roles — including point guard on occasion — and showed his versatility as a starter and reserve.

The 22-year-old has quickly morphed into one of the team’s most consistent and durable players, posting 16.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists in his 54 games, which includes 48 starts. Initially, he was supposed to be worked in slowly. But that all changed with the Hornets’ rash of injuries on top of their moves at the trade deadline.