Hornets players, volunteers pack kits for military members

Charlotte Hornets players and coaches joined volunteers from Novant Health to pack hygiene and snack kits for the military.

The Military Care event took place Monday afternoon at the Spectrum Center.

They packed a total of 3,000 car kits with toiletries, candy, and a personalized ‘Thank you’ note.

“When you get a little something from home, it just takes you back. It’s so special,” said Dr. Mark Higdon with Novant Health.

“Notes, gifts, even just a conversation can really change morale and change their outlook,” said Hornets forward Grant Williams.

This was the 10th year the event has taken place.

USO North Carolina said it will distribute the kids to service members at Camp LeJeune, Fort Liberty, and Seymour Air Force Base.

