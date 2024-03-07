Hornets finalizing deal to make Dotun Akinwale assistant general manager, AP source says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets are finalizing a deal to make Atlanta Hawks executive Dotun Akinwale their new assistant general manager, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because details of the contract are still being worked out. A deal is expected to be announced in the next few days.

Akinwale will serve under Hornets new executive vice president of basketball operations Jeff Peterson, who was hired earlier in the week and introduced at a news conference on Wednesday.

Akinwale has 11 years of NBA experience as an executive and was promoted last year by the Hawks to vice president of player personnel. He first joined the Hawks in 2015, working under Peterson. Akinwale has also served as manager of scouting, director of scouting and senior director of player personnel.

Prior to joining the Hawks, Akinwale served as basketball operations coordinator for the Orlando Magic.

