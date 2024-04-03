Hornets coach to step down, league source confirms

The coach of the Charlotte Hornets is leaving his role, a league source confirmed to Channel 9′s DaShawn Brown.

The news was first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Steve Clifford is reportedly stepping down at the end of the season and is working toward a front office role with the organization, the league source said.

Clifford is expected to coach the Hornets’ final seven games.

Sources told Wojnarowski that Clifford wasn’t ready to commit to the grind of coaching another season, even though the new Hornets leadership was open to bringing him back next season.

The Hornets recently hired Brooklyn Nets executive Jeff Peterson as the next executive vice president of basketball operations. Former General Manager Mitch Kupchak is moving into a new role as an advisor for the organization.

Over the summer, six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan sold the team to financiers Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall.

