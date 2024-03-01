Horizon Goodwill, Hagerstown YMCA honored for community service

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Washington County’s Chamber of Commerce presented awards for community service to businesses and nonprofits making a difference in the community.

It’s an annual “thank you” to these local players such as Horizon Goodwill Industries, which offers job skills training and senior nutrition programs.

“We are honored to be recognized for the impact Horizon Goodwill has on the community,” said Brooke Grossman. “We employ 700 people who really help make lives better here.”

The Chamber of Commerce also acknowledged the YMCA, which was celebrating a century of service.

“We have people in our community that learn to swim, they work out, they become healthier, they lose weight, they build family relationships,” said Jessica Siegrist. “It’s a place to go to be happy, to be safe, it’s open to everyone from every background and from every different community.”

The Y has an expansive daycare program open to all families, regardless of income.

“We’ve had children in our daycare who now work for me,” said Rhoni Mills with the Y. “We are part of the community, we call them our Y ‘family.'”

It is a family on the widest age spectrum.

“We start with infants as young as six weeks,” said Maria Kramer who heads the Y operations here. “And we have members over 100.”

