Hoppin’ Hounds Easter Egg Hunt sees dogs of every size

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — Over in Oak Hill, the Hoppin’ Hounds Easter Egg Hunt had dog lovers and jeep enthusiasts alike gathered for the event.

Participants brought around a dozen eager dogs that were all ready to get out and find more than a thousand Easter eggs and win prizes.

The West Virginia Jeep Babes chaired the event, and said all of the donations are going to the Rustic Mutt Foundation. Michelle Riser, President of the WV Jeep Babes, explained what the foundation is all about.

“It all benefits the Rustic Mutt, which is a foundation located in Greenbrier County that assists other counties, just like Fayette County. What they do is they trap, neuter, release for cats, and they do a spay and neuter program. They’re always looking for volunteers and fosters and things, and every bit of this goes to the Rustic Mutt so they can continue the wonderful work they do.”

Riser’s own dog, Cooper, is a professional Easter Egg hunter with five years experience under his paw. The other dogs were also all dressed to the nines in hopes of winning the costume contest and eating some delicious treats.

The event was at the Oak Hill City Dog Park from 11 in the morning until 2.

