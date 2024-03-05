Hopkinton police chief's actions questioned in naming of sexual assault victim incident.

HOPKINTON — Select Board Chair Muriel Kramer has called for an independent investigation into the actions of Police Chief Joseph Bennett regarding the inadvertent release of the first name of a woman accusing retired Deputy Police Chief John "Jay" Porter of sexual assault.

During its meeting on Feb. 27, the Select Board began conducting a midyear performance review for Bennett. At that time, Kramer called for the investigation while raising several other concerns about the police chief's job performance.

Kramer's key criticism of Bennett is related to the Police Department's Jan. 19 release of 15 documents from an independent study on what police Sgt. Timothy Brennan knew about alleged sexual assaults committed by Porter in 2004-05 against a Hopkinton high school student.

Among the documents is a transcript of an interview between independent investigators from New York City-based Kroll and Brennan, in which the first name of the woman who was allegedly assaulted by Porter was not redacted in two instances: once in the transcript and once in the index.

Neither Kramer nor Bennett returned requests from the Daily News seeking comment.

Kramer announces concerns during Select Board meeting

During the Feb. 27 Select Board meeting, Bennett identified three goals from his self-evaluation: community outreach and engagement; recruitment of police offers; and professional development. He said the department’s creation of a social media team is partnering with the town’s public relations firm (John Guilfoil Public Relations) on communication with the public.

Following this, Kramer spoke at length regarding her concerns, which she said date back to November 2022, on the chief’s job performance. Specifically, Kramer called out Bennett for not having a succession plan.

"So candidly, you appeared to be struggling with your job responsibilities and you did not have leadership support at the time," Kramer said.

She also mentioned that the deadline for the department to become accredited was in March, but was pushed back to December. Kramer also said she and Town Manager Norman Khumalo were made aware of a letter signed by Hopkinton police sergeants expressing their concerns and no confidence. Kramer said Bennett was asked to provide the letter, but the board has not seen it.

Kramer also brought up the release of Porter’s accuser’s information, stating that recent protocols would have Bennett face disciplinary action.

"At a minimum, the chief ought to be on, and we ought to consider, paid administrative leave while the investigation plays out and the DA (district attorney) and we complete our own independent investigation of the inappropriate release of information."

She concluded by calling for an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the release of the name. Kramer said this would be done to hold the board and others accountable. She addressed the community at the end of her comments, saying she has investigated the events and the timeline that led to the disclosure.

“I will be sure that any independent review or investigation is faithful to the facts, to the best of my ability," Kramer said.

Other board members react to allegations

Following Kramer's remarks, fellow Select Board member Mary-Jo LaFreniere said she wished she had known of the chair's disclosure ahead of time.

"It just seems like you have taken the reins and gone off all on your own on this subject," LaFreniere said. "I know nothing; therefore, I do not agree with you."

Kramer responded by pointing out that LaFreniere attended the meetings.

Select Board member Amy Ritterbusch asked Bennett for an update regarding some of the projects that he had started, such as drug testing and body cameras.

Bennett said the drug testing policy is done on the part of the Police Department and union, and is now in the hands of the town to implement, and has been in the hands of the town for "a very long time."

Kramer asked Bennett if he was prioritizing implementation of the policies; in response, the chief said the drug testing policy is not in his hands.

Select Board member Shahidul Mannan suggested the discussion be continued to a later date to allow Bennett to respond to Kramer's accusations, as well as give the board time to review the information.

Bennett's evaluation was continued until the March 12 Select Board meeting.

