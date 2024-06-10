Hopkins boy, 4, found dead after being reported missing Sunday

HOPKINS, Minn. (FOX 9) - The body of a 4-year-old Hopkins boy who was reported missing on Sunday has been found in Minnehaha Creek.

Law enforcement said the body of Waeys Mohamed was found around 10:40 a.m. in Minnehaha Creek, about 500 yards from his apartment building. Police believe this was an accidental drowning, but his death remains under investigation. Police noted a volunteer found his body.

"There’s a lot of rumor and conjecture about this case … we have evidence that Weyes left his apartment building on his own accord. And there is no room to try and blame anybody else right now. This is a horrible tragic accident from everything that we are able to determine," said Hopkins Police Capt. Craig Kreiling.

An emergency alert was issued Sunday morning for Waeys, who police said had autism and was nonverbal. He wandered away on foot at 7:30 a.m. from an apartment building at 1295 Lake St. NE in Hopkins. Citizens told police they saw Waeys heading eastbound on foot on Lake Street Northeast.

Police said the boy was drawn to water and was easily startled by loud noises.

Authorities told people to avoid the area on Sunday as police conducted searches, but had organized volunteers for searches on Monday before his body was discovered.

When asked at Monday's press conference why volunteers were asked to stay out of certain areas, Capt. Kreiling explained that the K-9's ability to use scent tracking can degrade when a lot of people are in one area.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will determine Waeys' exact cause of death.

Law enforcement searched a large area from Highway 7 to the train tracks and from Highway 169 on the west side. A command truck was on site just south of the Chorus Apartments on Lake Street Northeast.

Image of the missing boy, shared by the Hopkins Police Department. (Supplied)

Police initially asked people in the surrounding areas to look through surveillance videos. Additionally, police asked people who live in the area from Highway 169 to Highway 100 and Highway 7 down to Excelsior Boulevard to check their property for the missing boy.

The Hopkins Police Department and several assisting agencies assisted in the search for Waeys.