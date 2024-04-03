Hopkins County officials expect nearly 40,000 visitors ahead of total solar eclipse

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Hopkins County will have the longest time in totality in East Texas during the total solar eclipse and are expecting the population to double.

Officials said the county has about 37,000-40,000 citizens and expect an influx of visitors totaling the population to about 75,000-80,000. The county said this could cause extreme traffic congestion, strain on law enforcement, food and fuel shortages.

“We expect the majority of visitors to leave immediately after the event on Monday, placing a strain on our first responders. Our county’s public safety officials have plans to adjust their personnel to better manage traffic and crowds, during this time,” Hopkins County officials said.

Hopkins County residents are recommended the following tips to enjoy the total solar eclipse safely.

Stay home and avoid driving if possible

Watch the event from or near home

Wear approved eye protection when viewing the event

Expect travel delays and be prepared to take alternate routes

Do not stop on the side of the road to view the eclipse

Fuel up vehicles before the event

Purchase groceries and supplies in advance

Refill prescriptions in advance

Reschedule non-urgent appointments

Be prepared for cellular reception to be intermittent or interrupted

The eclipse is expected to begin in Sulphur Springs, the county seat of Hopkins County, at around 12:25 p.m. and reach totality for four minutes and 20 seconds at 1:42 p.m.

