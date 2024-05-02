Hopewell woman arrested for stabbing another woman in the face early Thursday

HOPEWELL – A Hopewell woman is in police custody, charged with stabbing another woman in the face early Thursday morning in Hopewell’s Arlington Park area.

Ashley Nicole Harris, 32, is being held without bond at Riverside Regional Jail in Prince George County. She was arrested for malicious wounding and obstruction of justice.

The unidentified victim was taken to Bon Secours Southside Medical Center with non-life threatening wounds. Hopewell Police officers were called to the hospital shortly after the victim arrived.

According to reports, the incident occurred between midnight and 1 a.m. Thursday at a residence in the 1900 block of Warren Avenue. No motive for the stabbing was released.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Detective Shawn Grant at (804) 541-2284. Anonymous tips can be left through Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202 or the P3Tips mobile app.

