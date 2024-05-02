Hopewell Police charge two men with shooting victim in the face

HOPEWELL — Two Virginia men have been arrested in connection with a February shooting that left the victim with facial injuries, Hopewell Police said Wednesday

Julieen Daishon Dillon, of Fluvanna County, and Tre’Vion Orliq Jones of Richmond were both charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting from a moving vehicle, Hopewell Police Lt. Jacquita Allen said. Dillon was arrested In late March, and Jones was picked up Wednesday.

Both are being held at Riverside Regional Jail in Prince George County.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Feb. 21 at the intersection of Tabb Avenue and Boston Street. The victim had already been taken to the hospital by the time officers arrived.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone who may have information about the case is asked to contact Detective Shawn Grant at (804) 541-2284. Info may also be shared through Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202 or the P3Tips mobile app.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Men charged with shooting Hopewell man in the face